Analysts Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $15.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Agenus posted sales of $11.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $59.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $97.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.57 on Friday. Agenus has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after buying an additional 8,857,832 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 1,950,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 2,741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after buying an additional 1,919,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,823,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 1,572,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 1,158,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

