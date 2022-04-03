Analysts Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.13 Million

Brokerages expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to post $295.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.96 million and the lowest is $277.30 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $284.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Astec Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496,231 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

