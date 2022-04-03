Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Announce $1.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) to report $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.00. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

CCRN opened at $22.52 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.87.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

