Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.41). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.74 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. 762,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,508. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.30.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $42,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,683 shares of company stock worth $635,186. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 11.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in LivePerson by 17.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

