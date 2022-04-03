Analysts Expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.21. Toll Brothers reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $12.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOL stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

