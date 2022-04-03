Analysts Issue Forecasts for IGM Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of -0.83. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $99.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

