Analyzing Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) & VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Emerson Radio and VIZIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerson Radio $7.45 million 2.08 -$3.98 million N/A N/A VIZIO $2.12 billion 0.82 -$39.40 million ($0.21) -43.14

Emerson Radio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VIZIO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of Emerson Radio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of VIZIO shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emerson Radio and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerson Radio -45.58% -14.17% -11.27% VIZIO -1.85% -12.52% -4.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Emerson Radio and VIZIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A VIZIO 0 1 11 0 2.92

VIZIO has a consensus target price of $26.09, indicating a potential upside of 187.98%. Given VIZIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Emerson Radio.

Summary

VIZIO beats Emerson Radio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube TV and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, and VIZIO Free channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms, as well as second screen viewing. It sells its products to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

