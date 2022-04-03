Analyzing Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) & SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lightspeed POS and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed POS -44.60% -3.59% -3.33% SecureWorks -7.43% -2.38% -1.58%

This table compares Lightspeed POS and SecureWorks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed POS $221.73 million 20.86 -$124.28 million ($1.59) -19.64 SecureWorks $535.21 million 2.05 -$39.79 million ($0.48) -27.21

SecureWorks has higher revenue and earnings than Lightspeed POS. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lightspeed POS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lightspeed POS has a beta of 3.83, suggesting that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lightspeed POS and SecureWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed POS 1 2 13 0 2.75 SecureWorks 3 3 0 0 1.50

Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus target price of $76.27, suggesting a potential upside of 144.29%. SecureWorks has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.77%. Given Lightspeed POS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lightspeed POS is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Lightspeed POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of SecureWorks shares are held by institutional investors. 86.5% of SecureWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, order-ahead and curbside pickup, point of sale, product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, loyalty, customer management, and tailored financial solutions. The company also offers Lightspeed Loyalty; Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments, a payment processing solution; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells a suite of hardware products to complement its software solutions for the retail and hospitality segments, such as customer facing displays, stands, barcode scanners, receipt printers, cash drawers, payment terminals, and an assortment of other accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as LightSpeed Retail Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed POS Inc. in October 2014. Lightspeed POS Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

