Analyzing Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) and Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chino Commercial Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Chino Commercial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 4.87 $527.32 million $6.76 13.48 Chino Commercial Bancorp $13.07 million 2.60 $3.13 million $1.17 10.89

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Chino Commercial Bancorp. Chino Commercial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Chino Commercial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 4 0 2.80 Chino Commercial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $123.33, suggesting a potential upside of 35.38%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Chino Commercial Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Chino Commercial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 36.96% 10.69% 1.44% Chino Commercial Bancorp 23.96% N/A N/A

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Chino Commercial Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000, and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loan products, such as lines of credit, letters of credit, term loans and equipment loans, commercial real estate loans, accounts receivable financing, factoring, equipment leasing, and other working capital financing; auto, home equity and home improvement lines of credit, and personal lines of credit; and real estate loan products comprising construction loans, lot loans, residential real estate brokerage, commercial real estate conduit sales, mini-perm commercial real estates, and home mortgages. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card, cashier's checks, courier, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, e-statement, electronic tax payment, night depository, notary, safe deposit box, savings bond, wire transfer, stop payment, and cash management, as well as online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates full-service branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California. Chino Commercial Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.