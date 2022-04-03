Anchor Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $106.55 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00006098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $769.27 million and $106.55 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009667 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008044 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,566,105 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.