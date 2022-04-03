Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 232.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 80,038 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Saybrook Capital NC raised its position in FedEx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 26,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $10.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.25. 3,435,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

