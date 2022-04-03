Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Balchem by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Balchem by 118.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Balchem by 5.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 997,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,642,000 after buying an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Balchem by 165.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.82. The company had a trading volume of 284,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.33. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $174.29.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $213.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

