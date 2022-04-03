Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

NYSE PM traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,686,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,834,830. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

