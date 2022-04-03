Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $13.20 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $4.59 on Friday, reaching $226.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,559,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.26. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

