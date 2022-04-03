Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 693 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,213,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,207,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period.

IWD traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

