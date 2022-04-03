Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 8,120 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,914. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

