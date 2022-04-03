Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,898,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,698,676. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

