Annex Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,214 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,509,000 after acquiring an additional 986,497 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 17.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,858,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,998,000 after acquiring an additional 580,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,724,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,951,000 after acquiring an additional 163,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 6,628,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,349,288. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

