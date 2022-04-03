ANON Achieves Market Cap of $59,876.97 (ANON)

ANON (ANON) traded down 50.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. ANON has a market capitalization of $59,876.97 and $12.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ANON has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

