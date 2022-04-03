ApeCoin (APE) Price Tops $12.09 on Major Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, ApeCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for about $12.09 or 0.00026041 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and approximately $468.79 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.54 or 0.07507831 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,399.08 or 0.99972119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00053858 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

