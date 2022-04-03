Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.37). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

APTX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

APTX opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.18, a current ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $155.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,091.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 205,553 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 88,141 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

