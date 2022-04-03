ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARX shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

TSE:ARX opened at C$17.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.26 and a 1-year high of C$17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.