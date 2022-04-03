Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 60.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.52%.

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 258,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 203,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

