Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,180 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.35% of Arconic worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arconic in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, EVP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

