ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

