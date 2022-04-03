ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,012,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

