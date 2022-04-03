Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
A number of research firms recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.
NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.54 on Friday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,677,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $404,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
About Arhaus (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
