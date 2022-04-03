Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.54 on Friday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth $1,988,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,677,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $404,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.