Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ARDS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 35,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,298. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $23.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.