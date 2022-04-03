Arqma Price Tops $0.0339 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $435,213.08 and $2,012.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,412.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.62 or 0.07579049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00277176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.54 or 0.00813443 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00100683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012950 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.88 or 0.00467286 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.69 or 0.00387168 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,889,959 coins and its circulating supply is 12,845,415 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

