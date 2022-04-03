Arrow Financial Corp Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 33.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 64.9% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $521,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

