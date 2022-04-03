Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 5,577 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,465,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,508,986. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.