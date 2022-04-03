Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,755 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,809,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $3,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,795,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,777,873. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.