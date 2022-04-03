Arweave Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $45.02 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $39.83 or 0.00086801 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000208 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

