Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Buy Rating from KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $442.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEAM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.75.

TEAM stock traded up $11.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,678,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,375. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $207.83 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

