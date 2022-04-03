AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,471 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $95,642,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. 40,318,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,657,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

