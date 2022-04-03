Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:ACB opened at $3.95 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $848.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,110,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

