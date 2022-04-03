Autonio (NIOX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $122,290.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $122,290.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.78 or 0.07555690 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,400.87 or 0.99975028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

