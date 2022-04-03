Auxilium Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (AUX)

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Auxilium has a market cap of $148,662.14 and approximately $69,595.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000131 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Auxilium Profile

Auxilium (CRYPTO:AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global . The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

