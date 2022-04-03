Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $97.19

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $97.19 or 0.00211541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $25.99 billion and approximately $1.25 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00037943 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.55 or 0.00421285 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 267,387,930 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

