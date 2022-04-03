Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 8,090 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

