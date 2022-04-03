Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

CDMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $571,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $28,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,322 shares of company stock worth $1,227,539. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 241,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 308,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.70 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

