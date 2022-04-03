Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $571,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $43,487.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,539. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.70 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

