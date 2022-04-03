Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) to post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Avient posted sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Avient stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Avient has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avient by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

