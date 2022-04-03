Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will announce $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.64 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 810,797 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 8,388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,810,000 after purchasing an additional 619,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,726,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

