B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,659,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 515.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

