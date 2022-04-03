Bailey Value Limited Partnership Invests $2.81 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Visa accounts for about 2.7% of Bailey Value Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 9.9% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V opened at $226.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day moving average of $216.26. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

