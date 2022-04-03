Beacon Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beacon has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $43,431.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00016599 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 72% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars.

