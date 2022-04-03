Beefy.Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.00210609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00037711 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.00 or 0.00420581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00057661 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

