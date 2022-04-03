BENQI 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $40.93 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, BENQI has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. BENQI has a market capitalization of $24.15 million and $40.93 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.71 or 0.07524939 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,372.90 or 1.00167219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00054250 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.