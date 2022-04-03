Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $10.99 on Friday. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $882.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -119.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Berry by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Berry during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

